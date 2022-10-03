Muscat: Indian expatriates may soon have something to cheer as they may be able to use RuPay card and UPI Platform in Oman.

RuPay is an Indian multinational financial services and payment service system, conceived and launched by the National Payments Corporation of India in 2012. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into one hood.

An agreement is expected between India and Oman in this regard during the upcoming visit of India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, according to an Indian news website on Sunday.

Muraleedharan’s visit is scheduled to begin on Monday and the two-day trip will have him attend a community reception besides unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

