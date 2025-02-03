Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued Royal Decree No. 17/2025, enacting a new Omani Nationality Law, which will replace the existing legislation issued under Royal Decree No. 38/2014.

The decree, issued on February 2, 2025, states:

Article One: The provisions of the attached Omani Nationality Law shall be enforced.

Article Two: The Minister of Interior is tasked with issuing executive regulations and decisions necessary for implementing the law. Until such regulations are issued, the existing regulations and decisions will remain in force, provided they do not conflict with the new law.

Article Three: The previous Omani Nationality Law and any provisions contradicting the new legislation are repealed.

Article Four: The decree is to be published in the Official Gazette and will come into effect the day after its publication.

This legislative update aligns with His Majesty’s ongoing efforts to enhance legal frameworks in the Sultanate in accordance with national interests and Oman Vision 2040.

