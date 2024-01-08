Germany, which has vetoed one deal to supply Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia, is now ready to sell to the Gulf state, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday.

Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain jointly build the jet and each can veto deals. Germany has blocked one deal, wanted by Britain, since 2018.

"We do not see ourselves, as the German federal government, opposing British considerations on other Eurofighter (sales)," Baerbock told journalists on a trip to Israel in which she highlighted the Saudi role in the Middle East security crisis since the eruption of the Gaza war on October 7.