BAHRAIN and Georgia could benefit from private sector partnerships in real estate, energy and tourism, with flight routes being explored that would connect the kingdom to more cities in the transcontinental country, a member of the Georgian royal family revealed.

During his recent trip to Bahrain, Prince Juan de Bagration-Mukhrani, a Georgian prince and businessman, highlighted possible connections being explored to connect the port city of Batumi, Georgia to the GCC and Bahrain.

During an interview with the GDN on the sidelines of his visit to a number of GCC countries including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he also highlighted the importance of real estate, tourism, infrastructure and energy in shaping Georgia’s future.

“These sectors are interconnected and play a significant role in shaping our economy, attracting foreign investments and creating sustainable growth,” Prince Juan explained.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, last year, approximately 7.1 million visitors travelled to Georgia, which is 30.3 per cent higher compared to the previous year.Prince Juan is a member of the House of Mukhrani of Georgia’s Bagrationi dynasty, which ruled in the Asian-European country until the early 19th century, and a distant relation to the Spanish royal family.

The Spanish-born prince is the founder of the Georgian Foundation, a non-profit organisation that promotes Georgian culture.

“Georgia’s infrastructure, economy and policies collectively contribute to its growing status as a top investment destination for foreign investors,” he added.“In addition, in the Numbeo Safety Index, Georgia is ranked as the 4th safest country in the world, and in terms of business ease, it holds the top spot in Europe and ranks fourth globally.” Prince Juan also highlighted the city of Batumi as an investment hub that could see significant growth in the coming years.

“Batumi, in particular, is a shining example of the potential of real estate and tourism in Georgia,” he explained.“The city’s strategic location and unique features, alongside its thriving tourism industry, are key to its growth, with the number of visitors increasing year after year.

“We have also been in collaboration with a local company and are seeing the possibility of having direct flights from Batumi to Bahrain.”Located on the shores of the Black Sea, Batumi is Georgia’s second largest city after its capital Tblisi and is located approximately 20km north of Georgia’s border with Türkiye.

Much of its economy revolves around tourism, and the city is also an important seaport with industries like shipbuilding, food processing and light manufacturing.

Prince Juan highlighted recent hospitality development projects undertaken in the city in collaboration with world-renowned brands, such as Accor, Novotel, and Mercure.These include the first all-inclusive hotel in Batumi – Mercure Aquapark Batumi – as well as the Aquapark Resort & Residence, Accor’s Handwritten Collection Batumi Hills Luxury Hotel and the Novotel Living Luxury Hotel.

“For Bahraini investors, Batumi provides an excellent opportunity for long-term income generation,” he added.“Real estate investments here promise high returns, as the tourism sector continues to flourish, bringing in more visitors and raising the demand for rental properties.

“The friendship and economic ties between Bahrain and Georgia open doors for mutually beneficial investments.”In addition to real estate and tourism, Prince Juan also highlighted energy and infrastructure as rapidly growing fields in which the GCC could support Georgia and Batumi, as well as lots of industrial opportunities in Bahrain that Georgian investors might be interested in.

