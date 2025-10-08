Abu Dhabi: The GCC states are giving increasing attention to the artificial intelligence sector, with estimates indicating that GCC investments in this sector have reached tens of billions of dollars over the past few years, with ambitious plans to increase these investments to hundreds of billions by 2030, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated on Tuesday.

Albudaiwi was speaking during his participation in the Parliamentary Legislative Forum "Best Legislative Practices in the Field of Artificial Intelligence", held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He pointed out that these investments reflect the GCC states' strategic direction towards building a knowledge-based economy founded on innovation and advanced technologies and enhancing the region's position as a leading global hub in this field.

Albudaiwi further affirmed the General Secretariat of the GCC's commitment to building fruitful partnerships with regional and international centres in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as cooperation with leading international organizations such as WIPO and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

He touched upon the initiative of the General Secretariat, and the approval of the Ministerial Committee for Digital Government, to form a team concerned with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in June 2021.

This team works to support research and development among GCC countries in this field, improve digital government services, and create a flexible regulatory and legislative environment that responds to future requirements, Albudaiwi highlighted.

Finally, Albudaiwi underscored that the current stage requires the formulation of an integrated vision that elevates cooperation between legislative councils, governments, the private sector, civil society, and academic institutions.

He noted that today's responsibility is not limited to enacting new laws, but extends to shaping a social and legislative contract that places the human being at the heart of the artificial intelligence equation, ensuring that this technology remains in the service of humanity rather than humanity becoming a tool for it.

