Riyadh - The Secretariat General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Council founding, at its headquarters in Riyadh.

This celebration comes to express pride in the Council's march and the many achievements it has made over the past 42 years.

In this context, HE GCC Secretary-General Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi affirmed the various achievements made by the blessed journey of the GCC since its establishment on May 25, 1981, especially with regard to achieving the aspirations of the citizens of the GCC countries, and access to more integration and interdependence between the member states in the various fields of joint Gulf action, in addition to the support and great care enjoyed by Secretariat General, its organs and employees, as the leaders believe in their role in strengthening the process of joint Gulf action.

Al Budaiwi said in his speech during the ceremony that the blessed journey of the GCC witnessed unprecedented achievements and great competitive indicators, and it established strong fraternal relations among the GCC countries, under the generous directives and wise vision of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, through 43 regular summits, four extraordinary summits, 17 consultative summits, and eight joint summits, the outcome of which was the realization of many achievements that support the integration of joint Gulf action in various political, economic, defense, security, social, humanitarian and environmental fields, pointing to the integration achieved by the Council in various fields, as it is considered one of the strongest regional organizations in the world, and the most interdependent and harmonious among its member states.

In a related context, HE Director of the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Abdullah bin Saif Al Mansouri, said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the anniversary of the founding of the Council reminds us of the aspirations and goals of the founding leaders towards integration and solidarity under the umbrella and the inclusive Gulf house, and our hopes are pinned on the leaders of the GCC countries towards strengthening joint Gulf action, and achieving what achieves the common interests of our countries and peoples.

He pointed out that the Cooperation Council has proven to the world the solidity of cooperation and solidarity between its countries since its establishment until the present time, despite the various circumstances it has gone through, noting the role of the State of Qatar in achieving the interests of the Cooperation Council and contributing to its progress and prosperity.

