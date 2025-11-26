RIYADH — Most households in Saudi Arabia have access to basic drinking water services, accounting for around 100 percent, according to the Household Environment Statistics 2024 results, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The statistics indicated that 99.8 percent of households benefit from safely managed drinking water services. Bottled water was the main source of drinking water with consumption by 47.3 percent of the Saudi population, followed by public network water at 36.5 percent, while tanker water accounted for 15.8 percent.

The statistics also showed that 99.9 percent of households benefit from basic sanitation services, while safely managed sanitation services reached 89.5 percent. Urban areas recorded a coverage rate of 93.7 percent, compared to 59.3 percent in rural areas. In terms of waste management, the results indicated that 99.9 percent of households benefit from the safe management of basic waste collection services, while 43.9 percent of households dispose of waste inside the home daily.

These results are based on data collected through field surveys conducted by GASTAT, along with administrative records provided by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. This combined approach ensures high data quality and accuracy to support national policy development and advance sustainability goals.

