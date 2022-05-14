JEDDAH — Funeral prayer in absentia (Salat Al-Ghayib) was performed at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Makkah and Madinah respectively after the evening prayer, for the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.



Worshipers prayed to Allah Almighty to have His mercy on his soul and to grant patience and consolation to his family.



Earlier, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman directed to perform the absentee funeral prayer for the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following the evening prayer.

Funeral prayers were performed in mosques across the UAE on Friday after the demise of Sheikh Khalifa. Citizens and residents came together to perform the prayers held after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer.

