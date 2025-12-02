Muscat: Events of the fourth edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) kicked off here on December 1 under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Organized by Birba, in association with EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project and Hydrom, the event brought together senior government officials, chief executives, and global energy leaders, alongside international representatives and institutions.

In a statement, Eng Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, underscored the significance of the summit: “The Green Hydrogen Summit Oman 2025 reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen energy security at home and abroad, and to position Oman as a central hub for the development of low-carbon hydrogen industries. Over the past years, we have worked to build clear policies and strong regulatory foundations that can support this sector as it grows and adapts to global market realities,“ he shared.

Oman’s progress in energy has always been about turning challenges into opportunities, Al Aufi noted. “Together with our partners, we are addressing technical and financial challenges, building the infrastructure, and establishing national companies capable of leading this transition and enhancing Oman’s competitiveness in clean-fuel production and exports.”

The first day of the event featured the launch of the strategic conference which included several keynote presentations, in addition to panel discussions addressing topics including: Oman’s hydrogen vision, energy alliances, lessons from early hydrogen projects and driving demand and end-use transformation across sectors.

Additionally, a programme of technical sessions was also launched, exploring a variety of technical topics related to the hydrogen eco-system.

On the sidelines of the summit, an exhibition showcasing key regional and international industry players also opened yesterday.

Later in the day, the Women in Energy Conference was held, bringing together female leaders, innovators, and industry experts to spotlight the growing role of women in driving the energy transition.

The conference, held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, will conclude on December 2, 2025

