Fifty One East, ‘Qatar’s favourite department store’, has announced the grand reopening of its beautifully renovated Watches & Jewellery section at Lagoona Mall.

This revitalised space reflects the store’s ongoing dedication to delivering an exceptional shopping experience, marked by elegance, innovation and a curated selection of the most renowned luxury brands.

The celebratory event welcomed an exclusive audience of VIP clients, key media figures and influential guests, who were immersed in a dynamic atmosphere enhanced by live DJ performances and a dramatic entrance framed by towering digital screens. Attendees were guided through a captivating passage to the heart of the newly transformed department, where timeless craftsmanship meets modern sophistication.

With the unveiling of this renovated section, Fifty One East demonstrates its steadfast commitment to creating extraordinary spaces that resonate with the refined tastes and aspirations of its clientele.

The Watches & Jewellery department embodies the store’s vision of providing an unparalleled shopping experience, not only by showcasing luxury products but also by offering a space where personalised service and attention elevate every visit.

The newly designed section was conceived by the internationally acclaimed Swiss firm, Dobas Interior Design and Architecture, drawing inspiration from Fifty One East’s signature Watches & Jewellery store at Doha Festival City.

The design merges refined materials with geometric precision, creating a sophisticated ambiance enhanced by rich textures and soothing colours. A private VIP room offers an intimate space for distinguished guests to explore collections with unparalleled exclusivity.

Among the exquisite brands on display are Aigner, Annamaria Cammilli – the newest addition to Fifty One East’s portfolio, Azza Fahmy, David Yurman, Cerruti 1881, Falamank by Tarfa Itani, Genesia, Ginette NY, Guy Laroche, J by JOELLE, L’Âme – a brand by Fifty One East, Saint Honoré, The Little Frog, Yvan Tufenkjian and WOLF. Each brand has been meticulously curated to provide a distinctive yet harmonious experience, with dedicated spaces that reflect their unique identities.

In celebration of the reopening, David Yurman showcased its latest collections within a reimagined space that blends timeless elegance with modern aesthetics.

As part of the event, an illustrator was present to create live sketches for clients, bringing the brand’s artistry to life.

Azza FahmyJewellery’s section also unveiled its new “Salon for Cultured Engagement” concept, a space characterised by blue and gold hues, central display tables and intricate timber designs, perfectly embodying the grandeur of the brand. Alongside this elegant setting, a curated selection of Azza Fahmy’s signature pieces, inspired by the brand’s rich heritage and design families, is beautifully displayed.

L’Âme, the exclusive Fifty One East brand, presented a space inspired by feminine grace, with pink gradients and gold accents against structured grey tones. As a special gesture, L’Âme offered personalised pendants or bracelets, with guests invited to engrave them, creating bespoke pieces to commemorate the evening.

The grand reopening event also marked the official in-store debut of Annamaria Cammilli, an Italian jewellery house renowned for its sculptural designs and unique palette of eight shades of 18-carat gold.

After its successful introduction at the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2024, Annamaria Cammilli now joins Fifty One East’s prestigious collection, bringing a new level of artistry to the Qatar market.

