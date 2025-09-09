MUSCAT - In an effort to strengthen the exhibition industry’s role in fuelling Oman’s economic growth, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion held a national workshop on September 8, at JW Marriott Hotel on the theme, 'Developing the Exhibition Industry: A Partnership Towards 2040'.

The workshop, held under the chairmanship of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, was also attended by HH Sayyid Fares bin Turki al Said, member of the technical team for the Unified National Promotional Identity Project; Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry; Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Said bin Salim al Shanfari, CEO of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

The meeting brought together major stakeholders from the private sector, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and OCEC to explore how to further enhance Oman's role as the regional and international exhibitions and conferences hub.

During discussions on expanding the exhibitions and events sector, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, reiterated the need to view the industry as an integrated economic sector rather than a series of unconnected events organised by licensed entities.

“We must move beyond simply managing permits and procedures. Our goal is to be true enablers of this sector, shaping an environment that supports its growth and aligns with broader national objectives”, Al Yousef stated.

Speakers also underlined the need for a consolidated, professional body to oversee initiatives and policy implementation across exhibitions, entertainment and conferences. Towards this end, it was proposed that the Unified Promotional Identity Office be tasked with this watchdog function — securing standardisation, country consistency and effective sector-wide coordination.

Nusra bint Sultan al Habsiyah, Director General of Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, stressed the Ministry's commitment to developing the exhibition industry as a prime driver of economic diversification.

She stated that the sector holds strategic importance in attracting investments, boosting tourism; and creating local and foreign partnerships. Al Habsi also stated that efforts are being made to update laws, apply international best practices and position Oman as an international arena for high-profile events.

She also emphasised the important role played by the Unified Promotional Identity Office in streamlining event branding to be in line with national values and to reflect a robust image for Oman on the global stage.

Akram bin Saif al Maawali, Acting Director General of Institutional Affairs and Procurement at OCEC, provided an overview of the Centre's strategic position in the market.

Badr bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi, CEO of Sama Al Opera Projects and OCCI committee member, gave an overview of sector challenges and solutions from the private sector’s perspective.

International advisor Michael Maikel also shared Qatar's experience in hosting large-scale international events, international best practices and lessons learned.

Unified Promotional Identity Office's Ruqayya bint Salim al Shahoumiyah also presented a working paper on the need to ensure that the country's exhibition branding reflects national values in order to project a better international image and competitiveness.

The workshop concluded in an open debate and practical set of recommendations to serve as a guiding road map for the growth of the industry. Some appealed for stronger regulations, digitalisation and additional institutional support.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to growing the exhibitions and conferences industry as a major catalyst for economic diversification, investment promotion and tourism development — in line with the national vision towards a dynamic and sustainable economy by 2040.

