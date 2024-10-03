His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, today received His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who is heading the UAE delegation participating in the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, hosted by Qatar.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with their best wishes for the Emir's health and happiness, and for continued progress and prosperity for the State of Qatar and its people.

In turn, the Emir of Qatar relayed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour and the Emir of Qatar discussed the brotherly ties between their countries as well as ways to boost them to achieve further prosperity for their peoples. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting explored the significance of the third ACD Summit in bolstering cooperation between Asian countries to drive sustainable development and prosperity and achieve peace.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

Attending from the Qatari side were Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan of the State of Qatar; Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour departed Doha after attending the third ACD Summit, which was inaugurated by the Emir of Qatar.