Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that trade exchange between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached $5.4bn in the first seven months of 2025, compared to $3.2bn in the same period of 2024—an increase of 71%.

The release coincides with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.

Egyptian exports to the UAE climbed to $4.1bn from $1.7bn, a rise of 141.2%. The top export commodities were pearls, precious stones, and jewellery ($3.4bn), electrical machinery and equipment ($168.6m), vegetables and fruits ($119.4m), food preparations ($39.3m), and motor vehicles and tractors ($33.4m).

Imports from the UAE fell to $1.3bn, down 13.3% from $1.5bn. Key imports included copper and related products ($325.5m), pearls and jewellery ($217m), plastics and derivatives ($194.7m), mineral fuels and oils ($88.1m), and iron and steel products ($91.9m).

CAPMAS also reported that UAE investments in Egypt reached $2.2bn during the first half of FY2024/2025, up 4.8% from $2.1bn a year earlier. Egyptian investments in the UAE rose 21.7% to $750.1m from $616.2m.

Meanwhile, remittances from Egyptians working in the UAE dropped to $1.8bn in FY2023/2024, compared to $2.1bn in FY2022/2023. Emirati remittances to Egypt stood at $31.6m, slightly lower than $35.5m a year earlier.

