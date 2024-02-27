Egypt’s tourist arrivals grew by 6% year on year (YoY) during the first 50 days of 2024, according to a statement by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Essa.

The minister also announced that Egypt is targeting to increase its share of global tourism from 1.6% to 1.7% to reach 30 million tourists by 2028.

He added that the country seeks to achieve a 25% to 30% annual growth in inbound tourism.

These remarks came on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition of the Airports Council International (ACI).

It is worth noting that Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists in 2023, reaching 14.906 million people.

