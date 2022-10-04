The trade exchange between Egypt and Kuwait grew 21% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir revealed on the sidelines of the Egyptian Kuwaiti Business Forum, according to an official statement on October 3rd.

Trade exchange between the two countries reached around $305 million in 2021, up from $252 million in 2020, Samir announced.

In the first seven months of 2022, the Egyptian Kuwaiti trade totaled $242 million, he added.

Samir said that the number of joint investment projects between the two countries reached 1,337 in several sectors, including financing and industry.

During the Egyptian Kuwaiti Business Forum, the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation protocol to exchange information on trade, organize trade delegations, and establish continuous trade communications.

