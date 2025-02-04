Egypt and Kuwait have signed the minutes of the first session of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Joint Ministerial Trade Committee, as per a statement.

The agreement was signed by Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel.

The committee convened in Kuwait on February 2nd and 3rd, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade, industrial, and investment relations.

The discussions align with the directives of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The meetings were held under Article 8 of the Trade and Industrial Cooperation Agreement signed between Egypt and Kuwait in 2014.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, industry—including specifications, quality, and industrial export development—customs, food safety, and agriculture.

The committee also explored ways to strengthen ties between chambers of commerce in both nations.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).