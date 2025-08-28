Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday discussed activating a $7.5 billion "partnership package" with his Qatari counterpart, Egypt's cabinet said in a statement.

Egypt and Qatar had agreed in April to work towards a package of direct Qatari investments as Cairo pushes to secure funding from Gulf neighbours to tackle heavy foreign debts and a gaping budget deficit.

"Specific projects will be announced in coming weeks," Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is visiting Egypt.

Last year, Egypt signed a $35 billion deal with the United Arab Emirates to develop a city at Ras El Hekma on Egypt's north coast, which provided a crucial injection of funds for Cairo.

