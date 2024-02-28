RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Riyadh on Tuesday.



During the meeting, the Crown Prince stressed the Kingdom’s keenness and support for all international endeavors and efforts aimed at resolving the crisis and restoring peace in Ukraine.



He also pledged support for continued efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the war. On his part, Zelenskyy appreciated and thanked Crown Prince for the efforts made by the Kingdom to end the war.



The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis. They also reviewed various aspects of Saudi-Ukrainian relations. The Crown Prince welcomed Zelenskyy to the Kingdom, while Ukrainian president expressed his happiness over visiting the Kingdom and meeting with the Crown Prince.



The reception was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman; Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif; Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah; Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban and Saudi Ambassador to Ukraine Muhammad Al-Jibrin.



Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Defense Rustam Omerov, and Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatoly Petrenko attended the meeting from the Ukrainian side.

