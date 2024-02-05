Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the High-Level Arab Multidimensional Social Development Forum is due to begin in Doha on Feb 7.

Supervised by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MoSDF), the two-day forum will discuss a range of critical files which represent a priority for the joint Arab social development action, primarily the Second Arab Decade Forum for Persons with Disabilities 2023-2032, the Second Arab Multidimensional Poverty Report, in addition to highlighting the sustainable solutions for improving the life quality of Arab individuals and societies.

The participants will discuss continuing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, especially its social dimensions that touch the life of Arab people, along with topics related to vulnerable segments in the community, particularly persons with disabilities (PWDs), ways to increase their inclusion in public life, as well as matters related to the eradication of poverty with its various dimensions.

The agenda of the meeting includes panel discussions on legislation, policies, health, and educational services, ensuring PWDs' independent life, their participation in political life, as well as cultural and sport activities.

The participants will discuss the milestones achieved by Qatar to empower and care for PWDs, the MoSDF's role in pursuing numerous initiatives that support full inclusion of this segment and the Arab classification of PWDs as the most crucial milestones for the Arab region in this regard.

The forum represents a significant opportunity for apprising the Arab ministers of social affairs and the participating delegations of Qatar's successful experience in development and social fields, along with its trailblazing initiatives in the social field, MoSDF pointed out.

The forum's outcomes and its recommendations on subjects under discussion are due to be submitted to the upcoming Arab summit.

