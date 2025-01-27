Overall, the budget is cautious and balanced to achieve diversification, welfare, health, and financial stability.

On the fifth of January 2025, Oman's state budget was published in the official Gazette. Oman Budget 2025 laid the foundation for economic growth and stability—the Budget 2025 reflects a clear alignment with Vision 2040. The budget has significant implications for the country's diversification efforts. It supports budget allocation for oil sectors focusing on tourism, manufacturing, renewable energy, and logistics.

The Oman budget also focuses on investments in education and healthcare. This is vital to develop skilled workers for innovation and economic growth. The budget approach aims to bring structural changes to Oman's economy in the long run by increasing the contribution to the non-oil sector, reducing oil price fluctuations, and supporting the emergence of industries and economic shifts to enhance fiscal stability and improve credit rating.

One of the budget's main aims is to achieve consistency with the financial framework of the 10th five-year plan. The main goals of the budget for 2025 are to implement financial stability and developmental plans and programmes, support urban movements, and continue to provide government subsidies for utilities, food, and other services.

Overall, the budget is cautious and balanced to achieve diversification, welfare, health, and financial stability. The budget is based on two major assumptions: the first is $60.00 per barrel, and the second is 1001 thousand barrels of oil production daily. Speedy diversification and consistent policies are required to ensure the implementation and success of the budget. Also, the reduction in development expenditure by 20% compared to 2024 is concerning. This move could hinder—long-term economic growth. Global oil prices remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions in significant oil-producing regions, demanding a shift to renewables.

There could also be a need for change in OPEC+ production agreements. Any substantial deviation in oil prices could affect Oman's oil revenue, constituting a significant portion of the budget. According to the IMF estimates, a global economic slowdown would result in modest growth globally in 2025. This projection could affect Oman's economy.

Overall, the budget is cautious and balanced to achieve diversification, welfare, health, and financial stability.

This reduces demand for Oman exports, affecting inward FDI and tourism if global travel is affected. Global inflationary trends could also influence Oman's domestic prices, affecting Omani's purchasing power. The Middle East region continues to face geopolitical turbulence and unpredictability, which could also impact the budget execution for 2025.

The precarious situation could dampen investor confidence, shift trade agreements, alter bilateral relations among nations, and affect international business relationships. Climate change and increased extreme weather could require additional infrastructure and disaster management spending. The focus on sustainability could also affect demand for fossil fuels, affecting oil revenue. Climate change and sustainability could call for additional new investments in renewable energy.

Oman's Budget 2025 is balanced, focusing on growth and diversification with fiscal prudence. Complex, multifaceted global economic and geopolitical factors will influence the successful implementation of the budget. The key factors ensuring its success are flexibility in implementation and consistent monitoring of international trends and external challenges.



