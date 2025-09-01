Welding is the invisible backbone of infrastructure. From pipelines and pressure vessels to bridges and marine platforms, welds hold the Gulf’s energy and industrial ambitions together. But what happens when the welders behind those joints lack certification, proper training, or traceability?

In Oman and across the region, the subject has often been overshadowed by more visible infrastructure debates, yet welding quality determines safety and long-term integrity. “Welding is at the heart of quality, safety and asset integrity”, says Eng Hussein al Salmi, Lead Welding & NDT Engineer at Petroleum Development Oman. “And right now, the sector needs urgent attention”.

The shortage is not just in numbers but in skills. Many welders lack the qualifications to handle diverse materials, grades and processes. “We’re facing a shortage not just in the number of welders” Al Salmi explains, “but in welders who have the range of qualifications to handle carbon steel structures, pipelines and pressure vessels”. Those who are qualified often seek higher-paying roles abroad, creating a talent drain that leaves local projects dependent on third-party manpower. “We’ve seen welders arrive without proper verification and that leads to higher repair rates and defects. Without full traceability, we compromise not just on quality, but on safety”.

The challenge begins in the classroom. Oman’s universities and technical institutes, Al Salmi says, are not producing enough welding technicians, inspectors, or engineers to meet industry demand. “There’s too much theory and not enough practical, hands-on training. We also need to teach welding design, inspection methodology and quality management — not just how to weld”.

While often associated with oil and gas, welding underpins nearly every sector of the economy, from railways and buildings to marine works and infrastructure. Alongside welding comes non-destructive testing (NDT), which Al Salmi calls “the last barrier between construction and operation”. He warns that without strong NDT capacity, the region’s projects are “flying blind”. “It’s our final assurance that what we’ve built is safe. Without it, we risk catastrophic failures — loss of life, damage to assets, environmental harm”.

Raising standards, he argues, will require reform on several levels: consistent use of international codes such as ASME, API, DNV and IOGP; accredited training centres, testing labs and national certification programmes; and more practical modules in universities and colleges. He also stresses the need for digitised inspection tools to reduce human error and for building a pipeline of welding technologists and engineers, not just welders.

“This isn’t just about quality”, Al Salmi concludes. “It’s about cost savings, safety, faster execution and building a strong, self-sufficient industrial base in Oman and the Gulf”.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

