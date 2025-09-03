MUSCAT – Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced its participation in the 34th edition of COMEX, which will be held from 8th – 11th September 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This year’s edition will be attended by more than 300 local and international organisations, government entities and corporates. Bank Muscat will showcase its long-standing journey in advancing digital banking services, beginning with the optimization of internal processes and culminating in a diverse array of products and services that deliver direct benefits to customers.

The COMEX Global Technology Exhibition serves as a premier platform for cutting-edge technology, offering local and international companies and institutions the opportunity to showcase their latest advancements in innovation. This exhibition also acts as a vital forum for professionals and enthusiasts in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, featuring a range of engaging activities, including specialized workshops focused on advanced technologies.

Bank Muscat participates annually in the COMEX Global Technology Exhibition, viewing it as an invaluable opportunity to highlight its pioneering role in advancing digital banking services. This event allows the Bank to introduce visitors to the mechanisms behind the major platforms and devices they use daily, enhancing their understanding and simplifying complex underlying processes. The Bank’s stall is thoughtfully designed to showcase its expertise and illuminate the key services developed to enhance customer experience and facilitate seamless financial transactions, wherever they are.

Digital transformation has significantly advanced financial inclusion. In parallel, the Bank's recent developments over the past few years have enabled customers to access services more quickly and conveniently through Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, and a dedicated Contact Centre, as well as over 900 ATMs and CDMs across the country. These enhancements have provided corporates with the tools to streamline transactions, boost productivity, reduce data entry errors, and improve security, delivering tangible benefits for customers.

Bank Muscat’s many achievements have been well recognised over the past four decades. Recently, the Bank received the Best Bank in Oman Award from Global Finance, was named the Best Digital Bank in Oman by Euromoney. The Bank will continue to provide all support to both companies and institutions by providing the best technology-based services that are in line with its customer-centric vision.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

