The value of non-oil exports (National Origin) has decreased in Q4 2024 by 1% hitting BD1.002 billion ($2.64 billion) compared to BD1.01 billion ($2.67 billion) for same quarter in 2023. The top 10 countries accounted for 71% of the total export value, according to the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for then non-oil exports (National Origin) with BD230 million (23%) followed by the US in the second spot with BD130 million (13%) and UAE in the third place with BD81 million (8%), stated iGA in its 2024 Foreign Trade report, which encompasses data on trade balance, imports, national origin exports and re-exports.

Unwrought Aluminum Alloys recorded as the top products exported in Q4 netting BD278 million (28%), followed by Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed with a value of BD120 million (12%) and Unwrought Aluminum not alloyed with BD77 million (8%).

As per the iGA report, the value of non-oil imports has increased by 1% reaching BD1.49 billion in Q4 2024 when comparison to BD1.47 billion for same quarter in 2023.

The top 10 countries for imports recorded 71% of the total value of imports, it added.

China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD215 million (14%), followed by Australia with BD158 million (11%) and UAE with BD114 million (8%).

According to iGA report, Other Aluminum Oxide recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD149 million (10%), followed by Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates with BD112 million (8%) and Parts for Aircraft Engines being the third with BD66 million (4%).

The total value of non-oil re-exports for Q4 surged by 13% to hit BD212 million compared to BD188 million for same quarter in 2023.

The top 10 countries in Re-exports accounted for 80% of the re-exported value, stated the report.

The UAE ranked first with BD72 million (34%) followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with BD48 million (23%) and Belgium with BD11 million (5%), it added.

According to iGA, the turbo-Jets were the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD33 million (16%), followed by Four Wheel Drive BD24 million (11%), and Gold Ingots came third with BD15 million (7%).

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD277 million dinars in Q4 2024 compared to a deficit of BD275 million in Q4 2023, it added.

