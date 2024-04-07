His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has underscored the kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening the Bahrain-Saudi partnership.

He highlighted that the links are built upon shared visions and positions on various issues when he met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Safa Palace in Mecca.

HRH Prince Salman noted that bilateral co-ordination remains strong, in line with the support of His Majesty King Hamad and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister noted Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts in furthering bilateral integration across various sectors to benefit both countries and their peoples.

HRH Prince Salman recognised Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Arab and Islamic issues and its noble role in serving pilgrims.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed HRH Prince Salman’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Issues of common interest were also reviewed.

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and senior officials also attended the meeting.