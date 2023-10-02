His Majesty King Hamad today issued a Royal Order calling the National Assembly to convene for opening of the second session of the sixth legislative term on Sunday.

The opening ceremony at the Isa Cultural Centre will be followed by the Shura Council and Parliament holding their first sessions of the term at the National Assembly Complex in Gudaibiya.

Shura will hold elections for the first and second vice-chairmen.

So far, only current first vice-chairman Jamal Fakhro and second vice-chairwoman Dr Jihad Al Fadhel have forwarded their names to Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh.

Parliament will also hold a session in which all laws issued by the King through Royal Decrees during recess would be debated.

