An MP yesterday criticised the government over its alleged spending of BD150 million annually on foreigners in civil service jobs.

Dr Mahdi Al Shuwaikh claimed that the listed spending in the budget was BD124m a year and that the government had far exceeded the amount.

“A total of BD180,000 is spent on foreigners’ transportation every year while BD160,000 is given as phone allowances,” he claimed.

“Their children also receive free education and health services amongst other benefits.”

Around 5,800 foreigners are working in civil service jobs, Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain said.

Mr Buainain, who is politically responsible for the Civil Service Commission, said 90 per cent of those expats were in health, education and higher education sectors.

He also pointed out that their recruitment followed requests by ministries and government agencies and authorities.

“Only 133 foreigners were employed in these departments in 2023-2024 on temporary renewal contracts,” said the minister in response to a question by Dr Al Shuwaikh.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj appeared during the session to respond to two questions by Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee vice-chairman MP Mohammed Al Marafi and MP Hanan Fardan on areas most affected by rainfall.

“We have been prioritising the most-affected areas, in partnership with the Capital Trustees Board and Bahrain’s three municipal councils, over the last four years through allocated budgets,” said Mr Al Hawaj.

“We have completed the task and are currently working on rain drainage solutions in Luzi, Hejayat, Sitra, Arad, Hidd, Salmabad and Zallaq amongst others,” he added.

