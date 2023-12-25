Bahrain exported in November products of national origin worth BD299 million ($792.42 million) compared to BD350 million in November last year, a fall of 15%.

The top 10 countries accounted for 73% of the total export value, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), which published its Foreign Trade report of November 2023. Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for the exports of products of national origin with BD60 million. The UAE was second with BD57 million and the US was third with BD28 million.

However, the report said the trade figures put Bahrain at a negative trade balance of 218%, the deficit being BD82 million in November 2023 compared to the same month of the previous year when it was only BD26 million dinars.

Top exported product

Unwrought aluminium alloy was the top exported product during November 2023 with BD68 million, followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloy coming second with a value of BD48 million and aluminium wire (not alloyed) third with BD19 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 15% to reach BD74 million during November 2023, compared to BD64 million for the same month in 2022. The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 85% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD16.9 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with BD16.8 million and Luxembourg with BD8 million.

As per the report, Turbo-Jets worth BD15 million was the top product re-exported from Bahrain followed by machinery for filling closing containers BD5 million and four wheel drive with BD4.7 million.

The value of imports increased by 3%, reaching BD454 million during November 2023 in comparison with BD440 million for the same month in 2022. The top 10 countries for imports logged 71% of the total value of imports.

China tops exporters to Bahrain

According to the report, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD64 million, followed by the US with BD54 million and Australia with BD42 million.

Other aluminium oxide worth BD40 million was the top product imported to Bahrain, while parts for aircraft engines came second with BD28 million, followed by non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with BD24 million.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).