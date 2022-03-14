

DUBAI: The UAE leaders have played a key role in Albania’s modern history with their support at critical times, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan were involved in our history in a very critical moment when we had to open the doors for half a million refugees from [neighbouring] Kosovo. They were there to support these people with humanitarian aid," he said, referring to the refugee crisis due to Kosovo-Serbia war in the Balkans in the late 1990s.

In an exclusive interview with WAM in Dubai on Thursday, the western Balkan country’s prime minister added, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also supported us during a dark hour when that humanitarian tragedy was unfolding."



Blessed relation, unforgettable help



Rama continued, "H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was there again for us when an earthquake hit Albania [in 2019] and thousands of people lost their homes in a few seconds. The UAE dedicated a fund for reconstruction, and a new neighbourhood is taking shape under the personal care of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed."

Under an agreement on reconstruction between Albania and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a few thousand Albanian families will be back home. "It was his [Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed] idea. He welcomed me when I was knocking at doors of friends to ask for help and he promised it and delivered as promised. This is unforgettable help.

"We are very blessed very proud and privileged to have a friend like him," affirmed Rama who was leading an official delegation, including senior cabinet ministers, on a three-day working visit to the UAE.

The prime minister met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and discussed strengthening bilateral relations in all sectors and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.



Dubai as a miracle



Rama also met with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on Thursday at the Expo 2020 Dubai. "Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid is on top of something that has the proportions of a miracle like Dubai. It is really an incredible example of what human beings can do, if they are guided by a vision and if they are pushed by a very strong conviction that nothing is impossible," emphasised the prime minister who is serving his second term in office.

He attended the Albanian National Day celebrations at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday. "The Expo is quite a stunning gathering with 192 countries in one space."

Rama is impressed that despite the global pandemic, the Expo has attracted millions of visitors. "So, it speaks by itself [of its success]."

Support to UAE at UNSC without discussion The prime minister described the recent terrorist attacks by Houthi militias on the civilian targets in the UAE and Saudi Arabia as "madness."

"It is unacceptable." As a non-permanent member, along with the UAE, of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Albania was honoured and pleased to support the UNSC resolution labelling the Houthi militias as a "terrorist group" for the first time, he said.

"We stand with no doubt and no discussion, side by side with these countries that are victims of such despicable attacks," Rama stressed.

He said he believes that the world can do more to support the UAE and Saudi Arabia in this regard.



Arabian Gulf, Balkans ties



"We feel very close to the Gulf countries, and we have very good relations with some of them. We are looking forward to strengthening those relations," the prime minister said.

Tourism will help further strengthen the ties between the Gulf and the Balkans but people in the Gulf are yet to discover the Balkans as an attractive tourist destination, he pointed out.

"It is a beautiful destination with very diverse landscape with diverse culture, tradition and with great hospitality. There is a lot to discover through this cooperation and friendship and be pleased about each other."

‘Governance is not poetry’



A painter and former art professor, Rama, 57, has not completely given up his creative life, and conducted exhibitions of his paintings since he became the prime minister in 2013.

Earlier, as mayor of Albanian capital Tirana for 11 years, he had undertaken a project to repaint the city’s old buildings in bright colours.

Asked about the influence of his artistic career on his political and administrative life, the prime minister said anyone with such a background will have an influence on how one looks at things, approaches problems and finds solutions.

"But on the other hand, governance is not poetry. It has a lot to do with resilience, strength and a lot of patience, and of course a vision."