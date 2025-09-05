Doha: Al Rayan Investment LLC, in its capacity as the fund manager, announced a cash dividend distribution of QAR 0.026 per unit for the Al Rayan Qatar ETF, which is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

According to a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website, all unit holders of the Al Rayan Qatar ETF as of the market close on Wednesday (the entitlement date), based on the records of Edaa, are eligible to receive the cash dividends, which will be distributed by Edaa.

The statement clarified that the dividend yield amounted to 1.10%, based on the fund’s closing price yesterday.

The Al Rayan Qatar ETF is considered one of the largest Sharia-compliant exchange-traded funds in the Middle East and emerging markets, and the second-largest Islamic ETF globally. It is also the largest listed Islamic investment fund in a single country.

