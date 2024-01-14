H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued two Emiri Decrees No. (15) of 2023 establishing the Ajman Centre for New Projects (Free Zone) and No. (1) of 2024 concerning the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi as its Chairman.

The decrees shall come into force from the date of their issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

Pursuant to the Emiri Decree No. (15) of 2023, a free zone named the Ajman Centre for New Projects will be established in the emirate of Ajman. The Centre will be affiliated to the Ajman government, and will enjoy legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and have the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its powers and duties as stipulated in the provisions of the decree.

The decree defines the objectives of the Centre, which are to enhance the emirate's position as a leading investment destination; help advance its capacity as a developed hub for global trade; contribute to boosting the emirate's sustainable economic diversification and growth through encouraging economic and investment projects in all fields; attract more foreign investment across various economic activities; and create a flexible and conducive investment climate for creative and innovative projects.