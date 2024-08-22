UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted a 23.80% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the number of certificates of origin issued in the January- May 2024 period.

In cooperation with Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the Abu Dhabi Chamber developed a research paper titled “Expanding Your Export Opportunities – Supporting Private Sector’s Exports”.

This growth reflects Abu Dhabi's expanding exports and underlines local efforts to boost trade opportunities and improve the UAE’s global trade footprint.

The report unveiled the top 10 regional and global markets targeted for exports by Abu Dhabi Chamber members, which are, respectively: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, US, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and India.

By the end of 2023, the total value of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with countries with which it has signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) crossed AED 390 billion.

The volume of foreign trade in the UAE witnessed remarkable development and rapid growth backed by the CEPAs with various countries worldwide.

The Chamber also posted a 20.60% YoY increase in the number of companies registered through its membership, fostering a business-friendly environment and the expansion of international trade.

