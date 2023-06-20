H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and ways of enhancing their cooperation in various areas, including economic, investment and trade sectors.

They also discussed climate action within the framework of the UAE's hosting of COP28.

Sheikh Abdullah and Saidov reviewed the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership in government modernisation and its role in enabling them to benefit from their distinguished governmental experiences.

They then exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the distinguished friendship between the UAE and Uzbekistan, stressing that the UAE attaches importance to developing its bilateral relations with Uzbekistan and leveraging available opportunities to expand their cooperation and joint work in various sectors, especially the economic and trade sectors, to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

He then lauded the distinguished partnership between the two countries in the field of government modernisation, which was launched in 2019.

Saidov expressed his country's keenness to improve its cooperation with the UAE, commending its leading regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at MoFA.