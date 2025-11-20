DUBAI: Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) has announced the signing of 8 new contracts on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Abu Dhabi Police during the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2025, with a total value of AED7.972 billion. This brings the overall number of contracts signed during the first three days of the Show to 20 at a total value of AED18.016 billion.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Abdulla Ahmed Al Saeedi and Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansoori, the official spokespersons of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement.

Manea Al Mansoori said the third day’s agreements included a range of contracts with both national and international companies operating in the defence, security, and aviation sectors. These deals, he noted, contribute to strengthening the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem and support the country’s efforts in technology transfer, localisation, and industrial advancement.

The local contracts signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence included two contracts with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), the first one is to provide aircraft maintenance services valued at AED 6.794 billion and the second, worth AED 96.8 million to provide specialised manpower for technical support.

Another contract was signed with International Golden Group to supply materials and equipment for pilots and aerial rescue operations, as well as spare parts. The contract’s value is AED154.5 million.

The international deals featured two contracts with the French company Thales. The first contract, worth AED53.5 million, is to provides maintenance of air radars. The second contract is signed to provide maintenance services and technical support for aircrafts at a value of AED177 million.

Also announced was signing of two local contracts on behalf of Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Aviation. The first contract, worth AED121.5 million, to supply and repair helicopter spare parts and their technical equipment. The second is for the maintenance, repair and management of rotary-wing aircraft services, valued at AED144.1 million.

An international contract was signed with the Italian company Leonardo to procure 5 helicopters to Abu Dhabi Police at a total value of AED430.2 million.

Abdulla Al Saeedi highlighted that these agreements demonstrate the diversity of partnerships led by Tawazun Council between local and global industry players.

He noted that through such collaborations, the Council aims to enhance the UAE’s defence business environment and encourage private-sector participation in developing innovative and sustainable defence solutions.

He further affirmed that the new contracts mark another step in Tawazun’s ongoing efforts to build an advanced national defence ecosystem capable of competing on the global stage. They also reflect the UAE’s commitment to developing an integrated, knowledge-driven, and technology-based industrial sector, in line with the National Defence and Security Industries Strategy.