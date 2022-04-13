RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi revealed that the number of non-profit sector organizations has risen to more than 3,400, an increase of over 164 percent.



The number of specialized organizations has risen to more than 69 percent, making the sector more mature and deeper in impact, he said while addressing a meeting of those working in the social affairs sector and public opinion writers who are specialized in the field of social development. Several ministry officials also attended the meeting.



Al-Rajhi said the number of volunteers who are registered with the ministry’s National Volunteer portal reached more than 800,000 male and female volunteers, while more than 3 million benefited from the National Platform for Donations.



The results of the National Indicator for Measuring Benevolence showed that 80 percent of the Saudi community makes donations once in a year, and this indicates the demonstration of charity and solidarity of community members toward those underprivileged in the society.



Al-Rajhi stressed that the ministry is working to provide care and social protection for citizens, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and orphans, as well as to protect the rights of children, women and adolescents.



He said the ministry has worked to develop many laws and regulations that contribute to achieving this, such as the Child Protection Law that works to protect children from all forms of abuse, and guarantees their rights and provides them with the necessary care.



The ministry has enhanced the quality of life for the elderly by arranging public and commercial facilities and the surrounding environment, to be suitable for them, in addition to organizing and implementing programs that enhance the skills and hobbies of the elderly and facilitate their integration into society.



“The ministry is currently working on establishing five model units for the elderly in the main regions of the Kingdom, and activating exclusive cards to make available societal benefits for the elderly people,” Al-Rajhi said while noting that orphans can enjoy great care and attention, and that the ministry is keen on their independence and integration into society.

