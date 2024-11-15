BRUSSELS-- The European Statistics Office (Eurostat) announced on Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.4 percent in the Eurozone and by 0.3 percent in the EU in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the previous quarter.

Eurostat's report stated that seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU in the third quarter of 2024, after reaching +0.6 percent in the euro area and +0.8 percent in the EU in the previous quarter.

The report also highlighted employment growth in the Euro zone and EU, noting that the number of employed persons increased by 0.2 percent in the Euro zone and by 0.1 percent in the EU in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the previous quarter.

