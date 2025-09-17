In 2024, the country achieved a 7% increase in investment Zimbabwe’s Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, highlighted that tourism has become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s strategy for reaching an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. This is reported by The Herald, a partner of TV BRICS.

In 2024, the country not only welcomed over 1.6 million visitors but also achieved a 7 per cent increase in investment compared to the previous year, showcasing the resilience and growth potential of the sector despite global challenges.

Key drivers behind this success include enhanced air connectivity, strategic destination marketing, and the country’s tourism environment.

Furthermore, with the launch of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Policy (2025–2030), the government has outlined a clear framework for the sector’s future, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and eco-friendly tourism practices.

