The smoke and mirrors surrounding the latest fuel price adjustments by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Finance represent a masterclass in state-sponsored deception.

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While the authorities preen themselves on the so-called sacrifice of removing USD 0.54 in taxes and levies to cushion the public, a cold-blooded analysis of the data reveals a different reality.

This is not an act of benevolence but a desperate survival tactic by a government that has realized its predatory taxation model was about to trigger a total economic shutdown.

The narrative that we should be grateful for petrol at USD 2.23 and diesel at USD 2.11 is an insult to the intelligence of every Zimbabwean struggling to keep a vehicle on the road or a business operational.

​The government’s claim of a USD 0.54 sacrifice is the first layer of the charade.

By admitting they can “suspend” over half a dollar per litre in taxes, the authorities have inadvertently confessed to the sheer scale of the extraction they have been conducting for years.

For a nation that does not produce its own oil, charging over fifty cents in pure state profit on every single litre of fuel is a form of economic warfare against the productive sector.

This “cushioning” is merely a temporary ceasefire in that war.

We are expected to ignore the fact that even after this supposed reduction, our fuel prices remain among the highest in the world.

The authorities are essentially pulling their hands out of our pockets only because the pockets are already empty and the trousers are on fire.

​The most egregious part of the deception is the “phantom price” used to justify the current rates.

The government argues that without their intervention, diesel would have hit a catastrophic USD 2.65 per litre.

By manufacturing a terrifying hypothetical price point, they attempt to make the current extortionate rate of USD 2.11 look like a bargain.

It is a classic psychological trick.

If you tell a man you were going to take all ten of his cattle but decided to only take eight, you haven’t given him two cattle—you have still stolen eight.

The Zimbabwean government is still “stealing” through procurement inefficiencies and hidden margins that ensure our fuel stays twice as expensive as that of our neighbors.

Consider the regional comparison which the state media carefully avoids.

In Zambia, despite the same global shocks and the same Middle Eastern volatility, petrol and diesel remain significantly cheaper, sitting at approximately USD 1.41 and USD 1.54 respectively as of April 1, 2026.

​If the Zimbabwean government has truly “removed all taxes” to reach a price of USD 2.11 for diesel, while Zambia maintains a price of USD 1.54 while also suspending duties, where is the other USD 0.57 per litre going?

For petrol, the gap is even more damning: a Zimbabwean pays USD 2.23 while a Zambian pays USD 1.41—a staggering difference of USD 0.82 per litre.

This massive discrepancy cannot be explained by transport costs from Beira alone.

It points toward a procurement fleece where politically connected middlemen and state-sanctioned monopolies are bloating the landing cost before a single cent of tax is even added.

The government is not just taxing the fuel; it is likely profiting from the very importation process itself.

The second major pillar of this “relief” package is the proposed increase in ethanol blending from E5 to E20.

The authorities claim this will lower the pump price by reducing the amount of imported petrol required.

On the surface, this sounds like a logical cost-saving measure, but the physics of combustion tells a far more expensive story.

Ethanol has approximately 33% less energy density than pure petrol.

When you increase the blend to E20, you are fundamentally diluting the power of the fuel.

For the average motorist, this translates to a significant drop in fuel economy, likely between 6% and 10%.

The math for the Zimbabwean motorist is devastating.

If the authorities marginally reduce the price of petrol from USD 2.23 to USD 2.15 under the guise of “E20 savings,” the government will claim a victory for the consumer.

However, because the car now requires roughly 8% more fuel to cover the same distance due to the lower energy density of ethanol, the motorist who previously used 50 litres of E5 to travel a certain route will now find themselves needing 54 litres of E20 for that same journey.

At the “cheaper” price of USD 2.15, those 54 litres will cost the motorist USD 116.10.

Previously, at the “expensive” price of USD 2.23, the 50 litres cost only USD 111.50.

In other words, this supposedly “cheaper E20 fuel” is actually more expensive than the E5, as the motorist is forced to pay an additional USD 4.60 to cover the exact same distance.

The “saving” at the pump is a mathematical fraud that extracts more money from the consumer for the same mileage.

The “reduction” actually forces more frequent trips to the pump and ultimately extracts more money from the consumer under the guise of affordability.

Furthermore, the environmental and mechanical costs of E20 are conveniently ignored.

Many older vehicles in the Zimbabwean fleet were not designed to handle high concentrations of ethanol, which is corrosive to certain rubber seals and fuel system components.

The long-term cost of repairs and shortened engine life will far outweigh any marginal decrease in the pump price.

The push for E20 is less about protecting the consumer and more about guaranteed off-take for domestic ethanol producers who enjoy a protected monopoly.

It is a policy designed to transfer wealth from the pockets of motorists to the bank accounts of a few well-connected ethanol barons.

The government’s narrative relies on the public’s supposed inability to do basic arithmetic.

They want us to focus on the “USD 0.54 tax sacrifice” while ignoring the fact that our fuel remains the most expensive in the SADC region.

They want us to celebrate “cheaper” E20 petrol while ignoring the fact that our tanks will empty faster than ever before.

This is not governance in good faith; it is an elaborate shell game designed to keep the economy on a respirator just long enough to prevent an uprising.

If the authorities were truly acting in good faith, they would open the fuel procurement market to genuine, transparent competition.

They would eliminate the layers of middlemen who add no value but take a massive cut of every litre imported.

They would benchmark our prices against our neighbors and explain exactly why a Zimbabwean pays a 100% premium compared to a Zambian.

Instead, we are given a choice between a USD 2.65 catastrophe and a USD 2.11 extortion.​

The current measures are a continuation of the same trickery that has defined Zimbabwean fiscal policy for decades.

The state pretends to give with one hand while the other hand is already deep in the citizen’s pocket, extracting value through currency manipulation, predatory taxes, and now, the energy-diluted scam of E20 blending.

We are being fleeced in the face of a global crisis, and the “relief” offered is nothing more than a more sophisticated way to ensure the poor continue to fund the excesses of the elite.

True relief will only come when the government stops treating the fuel pump as its personal ATM and starts treating the Zimbabwean citizen as a person deserving of economic dignity.

Until then, every “cushioning” measure announced by the Ministry of Finance should be viewed for what it is—a calculated move to ensure the plunder can continue without the system collapsing entirely.

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