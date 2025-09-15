The first agreement establishes a binational commission to facilitate regular dialogue, while the second covers cooperation to support private sector development and the implementation of the Zambia-Zimbabwe Oil and Gas Pipeline (ZIZOP) project, aimed at improving energy security.

The deals were concluded during the mid-term review of the 18th session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) held in Harare. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral ties in investment, security, and trade.

They also agreed to introduce simplified trade for small-scale cross-border exchanges, increase electricity transmission capacity from other regions through Zimbabwe, and improve transport infrastructure connectivity to boost commerce and investment.

Zambia and Zimbabwe share a long history of cooperation dating back decades, spanning culture, education, gender equality, and women’s empowerment. The two neighboring countries, linked by the Zambezi River, have built stronger economic ties over time. Their bilateral trade reached $460 million in 2024, according to the International Trade Centre.

