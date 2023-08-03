YNV Group, a leading technology solutions provider in Nigeria, has just concluded the second edition of its tech talent summit to address the growing demands for tech skills and cybersecurity in Nigeria.

The tech talent summit is a series of events by YNV Group that brings together tech experts, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the future of tech talent. The summit focused on topics such as digital upskilling and reskilling, diversity and inclusion, and the global cybersecurity landscape.

This year’s event, themed, ‘Talent Strategies to Accelerate and Secure Digital Transformation,’ hosted stakeholders from multiple sectors who discussed the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in Nigeria.

Related Posts Association warns riverine communities in Niger LGA on impending flood NANS zonal coordinator congratulates Goni Alkali on reappointment as NEDC MD Anambra govt, WHO caution women against communicable diseases

The event featured a panel session with speakers from Microsoft, Stanbic IBTC, YNV Group and VMware who shared insights on technology trends, challenges and opportunities across different sectors.

The panelists also deliberated on how organisations can leverage technology to enhance operations, customer experience, maintain cost efficiencies while accelerating digital transformation.

The session further highlighted strategic measures needed to attract, skill and retain technical talent, as well as protect operations and customers from cyber attacks.

Mr Olugbolahan Olusanya, Tek Experts Country Manager, who delivered the welcome speech, said, “We are excited to host the first physical and second edition of the tech talent summit in Nigeria. We created this event to address the challenges in the tech industry and to develop creative and innovative strategies to advance the tech industry in Nigeria.

“It is a privilege to see sectors collaborate for a productive and digitally-empowered Nigeria where we explore innovative strategies that will accelerate our digital transformation, enhance our competitiveness on a global scale and drive sustainable growth across all industries.

“As we continue to accelerate the future of tech, we look forward to leveraging our collective resources and expertise to impact Nigeria, its people and businesses and make the country a tech powerhouse.”

Also present at the 2023 tech talent summit was the founder, YNV Group, Yaniv Natan.

He said, “We believe in the talent of young Nigerians at YNV, which is why we established an office in Nigeria. Five years later, Nigeria is one of our major technological companies with about 2,000 engineers. With this, we are open to more ideas that will attract more innovation to our business and we are also confident in our commitment to build a stronger tech industry in Nigeria.”

The 2023 YNV tech talent summit attracted partners like American Business Council (ABC) and the CIO club Africa, as well as several speakers such as Ola Williams, Microsoft Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana; Stanley Jacob, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services; Seun George, VMware Senior Territory Manager, West Africa and Aileen Allkins, YNV Tech Talent Chief Revenue Officer.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

