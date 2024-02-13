Professor Amon Murwira, Zimbabwe's Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, called on world governments participating in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 in Dubai to work together and build international cooperation to think innovatively to develop sustainable solutions that benefit African societies.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the second day of the summit held in Dubai, Prof. Murwira praised the agenda of the summit, which is managed by the UAE, for thinking about a sustainable future and working together to keep pace with technological countries in the fourth industrial revolution, digital transformation and the move towards artificial intelligence.

He added that the summit is an important platform for exchanging experiences and knowledge between governments and international organisations, and for discussing the most important challenges facing the world today, such as climate change, poverty and food security.

He stressed the importance of African countries' participation in the summit to benefit from the experiences of other countries and to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing the continent.

Prof. Murwira also praised the UAE's efforts in hosting the WGS and for its leading role in promoting international cooperation and sustainable development. He affirmed that his country is working on many projects and initiatives to keep pace with modern technology in various sectors.

He expressed his thanks to the UAE for participating in such international forums that provide an opportunity for African countries, including Zimbabwe, to work for a sustainable future.

The World Governments Summit 2024 is currently on its second day and will run until February 14 in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. It has gathered 120 government delegations, over 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions, as well as numerous thought leaders and experts from around the world, with over 4000 participants taking part.