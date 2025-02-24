The World Bank Group has appointed Mariama Cire Sylla as its joint Resident Representative for Namibia.

This newly created position provides a single point of contact for access to the full breadth of World Bank Group products and services. It is designed to enhance the institution’s ability to address global challenges, and drive development with speed, efficiency, and impact.

A Guinean national, Sylla brings to her new role over 18 years’ experience in trade, commercial strategy, private sector development and finance across Africa, Europe, and the US. Since joining the World Bank Group in 2014, she has led several programmes and initiatives aimed at fostering private sector development and job creation in Africa.

Sylla previously served as the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC’s) Country Head for Burundi, where she oversaw the institution’s programme and operations. Before this, she served as the IFC’s coordinator for fragile and conflict-affected states in the Sahel and West Africa regions.

In Namibia, the World Bank Group is working with public and private sector partners to improve the government’s capacity to design and implement policy in strategic areas, increase the private sector’s ability to generate jobs and income, and position Namibia’s economic growth on a greener, more resilient and inclusive trajectory.

Sylla said of her new appointment: “Namibia is a country brimming with potential and offers excellent development opportunities across sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, and housing.”

Sylla holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Oxford (UK), a master’s degree in economic policy from Williams College (US) and a master’s degree in economics and business administration from the Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University (France).

She also co-authored the well-received book: A Better Led, Served and Governed World – Envisioning the Future, published in 2014.

