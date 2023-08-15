Sudan’s military chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said the country is facing the biggest conspiracy in its modern history, and that the armed forces will stand with the people to hold free and fair elections.

“We will soon celebrate victory over the rebellion,” he noted.

In a speech on Monday, Al-Burhan accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, better known as Hemedti, of thirsting for power and committing war crimes. He said the RSF wants to dominate Sudan under the banner of civilian rule.

Al-Burhan also said that the military is working to reach a political formula acceptable to all to hold elections. He stressed that the military wants a single army that is free from any distortions that could threaten Sudan’s national security.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out in April, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured. The two sides have been hurling accusations at each other, and regional and international efforts to resolve the crisis have so far been unsuccessful.

Al-Burhan’s speech comes as Sudan is facing a number of challenges, including a severe economic crisis and a political deadlock. The country is also struggling to implement the peace agreements it signed with rebel groups in 2020.

