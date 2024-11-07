Stellenbosch-based electric vehicle (EV) company, MellowVans, has teamed up with Itemate Solutions to introduce a new mobile storefront solution designed for telecom companies across Africa.

Neil du Preez, CEO at MellowVans, the first South African automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to achieve European and British homologation, says the vehicles are developed specifically for the African landscape in terms of their ruggedness and low-maintenance requirements.

"Our MellowVans have become a common sight in South Africa's urban centres where brands take advantage of their low operating cost, easy maintenance, and extensive technology and data to enhance their last-mile delivery.

"Following a successful proof-of-concept with Telkom, we are now rolling out an adapted version of our vehicles tailored to the needs of African telcos."

The new offering provides telcos with the MellowVans EVs paired with a custom point-of-sale platform developed by Itemate.

This creates a mobile storefront from where agents can provide customer service, sign up new customers, complete RICA processes, sell airtime and complete SIM card registrations.

According to Robert van Breukelen, CEO at Itemate Solutions, the EVs fulfil a growing need among telcos to enhance their customer service capabilities.

"Countries across the continent are introducing more stringent regulations around customer registration, directly impacting telcos' ability to drive rapid subscriber growth.

"The partnership with MellowVans provides telcos with a cost-effective, climate-friendly and attractive solution that enables them to reach customers where they are, instead of expecting customers to travel to brick-and-mortar stores."

MellowVans are South African-developed and manufactured electric delivery vehicles that provide low-cost and emission-free last-mile transport for e-commerce distribution.

The road-legal three-wheel vehicles are manufactured at the company's Stellenbosch factory, using 70% local content. The vehicles are popular among South African brands who deploy them as part of their delivery fleet, including Takealot, Spar, Woolworths and DHL.

