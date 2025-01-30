South Africa's energy regulator on Thursday granted state power utility Eskom an average tariff increase of 12.7% for 2025/26, less than the debt-laden company had requested.

Eskom had sought tariff increases of roughly 36% from April, 12% in 2026 and 9% in 2027, prompting a backlash from political parties and consumers facing a weak economy and a cost-of-living crisis.

Tariffs are a major revenue earner for Eskom, which last month said it expected to post its first annual profit in eight years supported an improved operational performance and a state relief package.

