PRETORIA - South Africa's economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025 in seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter terms, data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a smaller expansion of 0.5%.

The quarter-on-quarter growth rate was the highest since the second quarter of 2023.

Eight of the 10 sectors tracked by Statistics South Africa recorded higher output, including mining and agriculture, though construction and transport contracted.

Africa's biggest economy has barely grown over the past decade, with annual GDP growth averaging less than 1% over that period.