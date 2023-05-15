South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Monday, recovering from an all-time low hit against the dollar last week as investors were spooked by possible sanctions amid U.S. allegations, rejected by Pretoria, that South Africa had shipped arms to Russia.

At 0811 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0200 against the dollar , 1.6% stronger than its previous close.

The currency - already under pressure over the worst power cuts on record - was pummelled last week by investor concerns over a U.S. allegation that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa in December.

It hit 19.51 to the dollar at one point on Friday, its weakest level ever.

South African officials swiftly rejected the U.S. claims and said it had not approved any arms shipment to Russia in December.

On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share index were both up nearly 0.1% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 25 basis points at 10.690%. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)



