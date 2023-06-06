South Africa's economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter of 2023 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted terms after contracting by a revised 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

In year-on-year terms the economy grew 0.2% in the first quarter, Statistics South Africa said.

The growth rates were in line with the forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters, and mean Africa's most industrialised economy narrowly avoided a recession.

Eight of 10 industries tracked by Stats SA recorded growth in the first quarter of 2023 despite record power cuts.

