The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has denied claims about double payments in social grants, cautioning the public against misinformation circulating on social media. The agency released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) addressing the matter.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi urged South Africans to be cautious when consuming and sharing information that does not come from its verified social media pages.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages,” Letsatsi said.

The agency warned that this kind of misinformation causes unnecessary panic and stress to its beneficiaries — some of whom are elderly.

"Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries."

