The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has issued a reminder to motorists about toll fees on key routes, as heavy traffic is expected during the upcoming festive season.

Some of the key routes anticipated to experience heavy traffic in the Sanral Northern Region include the N1 from Gauteng to the Musina (in Limpopo) border post, the N3 Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal and the N4 from Gauteng to the Lebombo (in Mpumalanga) border post.

N1 Gauteng – Musina border post

The N1 is a busy route stretching from Gauteng to the Musina border post.

“The road is generally in good condition and ready to accommodate the traffic during this period. There are rest and service facilities spread out along the N1 from outside Pumulani Toll Plaza in Gauteng to the Beit Bridge border post in Limpopo. Road users can expect to pay approximately R300 in toll fees for light vehicles,” Sanral said.

N3 Gauteng – KwaZulu-Natal

The N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal is expected to carry heavy traffic during the festive period with motorists making their way to visit the coast for the holidays.

“There are no construction projects along the N3 within [the] Gauteng province. But there are roadworks on the N3 between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal with some traffic delays.

"There are rest and service facilities spread out along the N3 from outside Vosloorus in Gauteng to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. Road users can expect to spend about R500 on tolls for a single trip on this route," Sanral said.

N4 Gauteng to Lebombo border post

The N4 from Gauteng to Lebombo Border Post is ready to accommodate traffic during the festive season.

There is currently a road-marking project between Wonderfontein and Belfast (eMakhazeni) so motorists can expect minimum traffic disruptions.

There are rest and service facilities spread out along the N4 from outside Diamond Toll Plaza in Gauteng to the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga. Road users can expect to pay R304 for tolls.

"Sanral encourages motorists to drive safely, obey all the rules of the road, rest every two hours or after every 200 kilometres and to be respectful towards other road users."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).