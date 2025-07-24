In a major boost to KwaZulu-Natal’s economic transformation and Durban’s rising status as a premier investment destination, the Oceans Umhlanga Mixed-Use Development will unveil the R1.4 billion North Oceans Umhlanga Residential Tower on Friday, 25 July. This milestone project cements uMhlanga’s role as a key property and lifestyle hub in South Africa.

Part of the R4.3 billion Oceans Umhlanga project, the North Tower launch builds on the success of the Oceans Mall—an internationally awarded retail destination—and the five-star Radisson Blu Durban Umhlanga Hotel. Since its inception, the development has helped redefine urban investment in KwaZulu-Natal, drawing global attention and delivering significant job creation and retail transformation.

“This is not just a property launch; it’s a celebration of how far Durban has come, and a reflection of the developers’ (Vivian Reddy and Rob Alexander) tenacity and unwavering perseverance,” said Brian Mpono, CEO of Oceans Umhlanga Development. “The Oceans Umhlanga development has brought global attention to the potential of this province. We’re proud to now open the doors to a residential offering that reflects both international luxury standards and local ownership in a way South Africa has never seen before.”

Oceans North Tower: Luxury Living Meets Local Impact

The Oceans North Tower introduces 258 high-end luxury apartments, ranging from studio to four-bedroom units and penthouses, all with panoramic ocean views of the iconic East Coast. Every unit includes premium finishes, direct access to Oceans Mall, and cutting-edge features designed for long-term property investment in Durban.

But the project is more than architecture—it’s a blueprint for inclusive economic development. Around 50% of the current construction workforce are young, Black South Africans, including a notable number of young Black women—setting a new benchmark for equity in the built environment.

Oceans Mall itself embodies the development’s inclusive retail strategy:

50% of the retail space is Black-owned

12 out of 14 restaurants are operated by Black entrepreneurs

Over 25,000 jobs created during construction—many filled by residents of Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, and Blackburn

These figures highlight how the project is reshaping communities previously overlooked by large-scale investment. Employment opportunities in retail, hospitality, construction, security, logistics, and cleaning are now accessible to residents from surrounding areas.

“We are witnessing lives change in real time,” continued Mpono. “Young people are securing jobs in flagship luxury boutiques. Women are running thriving restaurants. Fathers who once struggled to find stable employment are now part of reliable teams in logistics and security. These are not just numbers on a spreadsheet—they represent families with renewed hope, dignity, and a real opportunity to participate in the economy.”

A Landmark Investment for uMhlanga

Strategically located on Lagoon Drive in the heart of uMhlanga, the North Tower features:

Resort-style pools

Concierge services

Children’s play areas

Yoga zones

Ducted air-conditioning

Inverter readiness

Direct beachfront and mall access

The development is expected to play a central role in Durban’s post-pandemic economic recovery and fuel national real estate investment interest in the province.

“The completion of the Oceans Umhlanga Residential Towers is a vote of confidence from the developers—confidence in Durban, in our people, and in the kind of future we can build when world-class investment meets authentic transformation.”

— Brian Mpono

R1.3 Billion South Tower Leisure Investment Teased

At the same time, Mpono previewed an upcoming R1.3 billion leisure development in the Oceans South Tower, which will further enhance uMhlanga’s status as a top-tier lifestyle destination and magnet for international and domestic investors.

Exclusive Launch Event on July 25

The North Tower launch event on Friday, 25 July will gather investors, civic leaders, government officials, and media for an exclusive preview of the residential units, with live entertainment, gourmet refreshments, and keynote addresses from Vivian Reddy, the Mayor, the Premier of KZN, and economic analysts.

